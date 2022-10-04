Two textbooks, two stories as Palestinian parents protest Israeli curriculum

Outside an East Jerusalem school, the trestle tables were piled high with textbooks that Palestinian parents protesting what they call an Israeli censorship campaign handed out to arriving students.

The books, covering several subjects, contained passages removed from the edited texts mandated by Israeli authorities that the students, growing up in the mainly Arab part of the city, are given in class.

The protest, part of decades-long struggle between Israelis and Palestinians over Jerusalem's - and their own - identity, took place on Saturday and followed a one-day school strike in mid-September.

"The Palestinian curriculum represents us, our heritage, religion and history," said parent Um Yazan Ajlouni as she handed out the unedited texts in an outbuilding outside Iman Elementary School in the Beit Hanina neighbourhood.

"We do not accept another curriculum that changes all of that."

Dozens of parents had demonstrated outside the school last Monday carrying banners with slogans including: "No to the Israelisation of education".

Examples shared by Palestinians on social media of sections removed from textbooks by Israeli edits included: a verse mentioning Israeli checkpoints from a poem from an Arabic language book; illustrations of a key - the symbol of Palestinian refugees - from a math book; and a paragraph on treaties that divided the Middle East from a geography book.