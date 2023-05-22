Iran's Shamkhani steps down as top security official

He did not elaborate, but with a parliamentary election due in February - when analysts believe the turn out will be low amid mounting political dissent and growing economic hardships - such moves of senior personnel are being closely watched.

A Revolutionary Guards commander, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, has replaced Shamkhani, state media said, who served as chief of the Guards Joint Staff in the 2000s and later as head of its strategic centre.

Seen as the only ethnic Arab Iranian in such a senior position in the Shi'ite-dominated Iran, Shamkhani inked a China-brokered deal with Saudi Arabia in April that ended years of political rift between the regional rivals.