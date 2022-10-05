Iran summons British ambassador after 'interventionist comments'

Iran's foreign ministry summoned the British ambassador in Tehran in reaction to "interventionist comments" from the British foreign ministry, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Wednesday.

"The British side, by issuing unilateral statements, shows that it has a role in the belligerent scenarios of terrorists active against the Islamic Republic," the director general of Western Europe at Iran's foreign ministry added, after saying that London's remarks on Iran's internal affairs were "based on fake and provocative interpretations."