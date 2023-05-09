Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three leaders of armed group

"The bombardment will be met by bombardment and the attack will be met by an attack," said Tareq Selmi, a spokesman of Islamic Jihad. "This crime will not pass unpunished."

Videos showed billowing smoke and flames that lit up the night sky as trucks of firefighters sped to a building that had been hit, while a medic reassured a young girl who appeared confused.

"Your family is all safe, don't worry," he said.

During the bombardment, Palestinians took to social media to mourn a well-known dentist who was killed at home with his wife in Tuesday's air strikes, describing him as a loyal friend and humble man.

Last week, the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody triggered several hours of cross-border fighting between Israel and armed groups in Gaza, in which one Palestinian man was killed.

More than 100 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed in the strife since January.

COGAT, a unit of the Israeli defence ministry that coordinates civilian affairs with the Palestinians, said its two Gaza crossings were closed to people and goods until further notice.

In anticipation of rocket fire in response to the killings, Israel's military urged citizens living in towns within 40 km (25 miles) of Gaza to stay near bomb shelters from 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday until 6 p.m. on Thursday.