Middle East starts cleaning up its power act with renewable push

Asia, Africa and the Middle East are also the only regions to steadily increase power sector emissions since 2015, while Europe, North America, Latin America and Oceania have all pushed power emissions lower.

POWER NEEDS

Given the growing demand for energy throughout the Middle East to feed the region's established refineries and chemical plants, as well as planned factories, tech hubs and pharmaceutical sectors, greater production of all types of power will be needed throughout the Middle East.

The swells in renewable capacity brought online in 2022 will help displace some fossil fuels in the energy mix, potentially slowing the growth rate of emissions from power producers.

The large volumes of new renewable power flowing through the grids of countries such as Oman and Qatar will also demonstrate the value of large-scale green energy capacity to utilities that have only limited experience in dealing with renewables.

If other countries also step-up their green power capacity development, the Middle East as a whole may be able to build on its recent green energy momentum, and potentially emerge as a key driver of global energy transition efforts right at the heart of one of the world's largest fossil fuel hubs.