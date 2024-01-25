UK's Cameron tells Israel: More aid needs to be able to enter Gaza

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that more aid trucks must be able to enter Gaza and an immediate humanitarian pause is needed to help those trapped in a "desperate situation".

Cameron, who is on a visit to the Middle East and met separately with Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday, announced Britain and Qatar are working together to get more aid into Gaza, with a first joint consignment containing tents being flown into Egypt on Thursday before travelling by road to Gaza.

Israel, which denies holding up aid, launched an air and ground war in Gaza after Hamas militants stormed across its border on Oct 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking hostages, about 130 of whom remain in captivity.