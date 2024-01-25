    বাংলা

    UK's Cameron tells Israel: More aid needs to be able to enter Gaza

    The British foreign secretary also tells Netanyahu that an immediate humanitarian pause is needed to help those trapped in a ‘desperate situation’

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 06:23 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 06:23 AM

    British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that more aid trucks must be able to enter Gaza and an immediate humanitarian pause is needed to help those trapped in a "desperate situation".

    Cameron, who is on a visit to the Middle East and met separately with Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday, announced Britain and Qatar are working together to get more aid into Gaza, with a first joint consignment containing tents being flown into Egypt on Thursday before travelling by road to Gaza.

    Israel, which denies holding up aid, launched an air and ground war in Gaza after Hamas militants stormed across its border on Oct 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking hostages, about 130 of whom remain in captivity.

    Israel's response has left more than 25,000 dead and caused a severe humanitarian crisis, with most of Gaza's 2.3 million people left homeless and acutely short of food, water, medicine and fuel.

    "The scale of suffering in Gaza is unimaginable. More must be done, faster, to help people trapped in this desperate situation," Cameron said. "We have tripled our assistance for Gaza ... But our efforts will only make a difference if aid gets to those who need it most."

    "As I said to PM Netanyahu ... far more trucks need to be able to enter Gaza and more crossings need to open. We need an immediate humanitarian pause to get aid in and hostages out, followed by a sustainable ceasefire."

    Cameron pushed Israeli leaders for the port of Ashdod to be used for the delivery of aid into Gaza, his office said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A displaced Palestinian boy, who fled his house due to Israeli strikes, sits on a water canister at a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Jan 18, 2024.
    What is the humanitarian situation in war-ravaged Gaza?
    More than 1.7 million people - around 75% of the population - are estimated to be displaced inside Gaza, many of them forced to move repeatedly, UNRWA says
    Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attends a press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Amman, Jordan January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Jehad Shelbak
    Jordan says Israel is placing 'big impediments' to aid for Palestinians
    Only 10 percent of the total needs of more than two million Gazans under siege were being covered
    Britain's former Prime Minister and newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
    UK's Cameron says he's worried Israel may have breached international law in Gaza
    Cameron said that there was always a "question mark" over whether a given incident broke international law
    Lion Gjon walks as the bear sanctuary is covered with the first snow in Mramor, near the capital Pristina, Kosovo November 25, 2023. The lion Gjon was rescued last year from a local restaurant that was caged to amuse restaurant-goers. The lion is expected to be transported to South Africa once all legal hurdle is solved.
    A lion and several bears go wild in snow in Kosovo
    The lion, named Gjon, was rescued last year from a local restaurant where it was kept to amuse clients

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps