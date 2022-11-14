    বাংলা

    Rocket attack near Iraq's Erbil kills one, wounds 10

    The country accuses Kurdish militants in northern Iraq of fomenting the unrest

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 09:47 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 09:47 AM

    At least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded on Monday after rockets hit the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish party in the city of Koye, near the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Erbil, the mayor of Koye Tariq Haidari said.

    Iran's semi-official Fars news said the country's Revolutionary Guards had targeted the bases of "terrorist groups" in the Kurdish region of Iraq with missiles and drones.

    The Revolutionary Guards have launched attacks on Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq since the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept 16 triggered nationwide unrest.

    Iran has accused Kurdish militants in northern Iraq of fomenting the unrest.

    According to Kurdish security sources drones targeted two bases for Iranian Kurdish dissidents near Erbil and Sulaimaniya, but no casualties were reported.

    An Iranian Kurdish rights group said on Twitter the Revolutionary Guards targeted a base of the Komala Party in Sulaimaniya with 6 drones and a base of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan near Erbil with four missiles.

    In September, the Revolutionary Guards issued a statement saying such operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Reuters
    Middle East's Fertile Crescent dries up as rains fail
    Rainfall in Iraq had declined by 30% over the past three decades, with the lowest precipitation coming in the last two years, according to a researcher
    Forensic technicians work after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, November 13, 2022.
    Turkey blames Istanbul blast on Kurdish militants, arrests bomber
    Six people were killed and 81 others wounded when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul
    A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
    Iran indicts 11 over Basij agent's death
    News agency IRNA says some of the 10 men and one woman are charged with "corruption on earth" which can be punishable by death
    A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
    Iranians protest in southeast flashpoint, mark 'Bloody Friday'
    Amnesty International said security forces unlawfully killed at least 66 people in September after firing at protesters in Zahedan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher