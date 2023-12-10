Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire call

In central Gaza, Israeli tank shelling resumed on Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps, residents said, while Palestinian health officials reported an Israeli air strike in Bureij killed seven Palestinians.

In Khan Younis, the dead and wounded arrived through the night at the overwhelmed Nasser hospital.

A medic ran out of an ambulance with the limp body of a small girl in a pink tracksuit. Inside, wounded children wailed and writhed on the tile floor as nurses raced to comfort them. Outside, bodies were lined up in white shrouds.

THOUSANDS MISSING PRESUMED DEAD

Footage obtained by Reuters inside the Jaffah hospital in Deir al-Balah showed extensive damage from a strike on a mosque next door that shuttered the medical facility.

Medical workers in northern Gaza, where some of the heaviest fighting is taking place, accused Israel of targeting hospitals and ambulances.

An ambulance worker in Gaza City's Shejaiya district, asking not to be named for fear of reprisals, told Reuters emergency crews often could not respond to calls and faced Israeli fire.

Mohammed Salha, a manager at al-Awda hospital, said Israeli forces had besieged the hospital for days with tanks, shooting people trying to enter or leave. The health ministry said Israeli forces killed two medical staffers inside Kamal Adwan hospital, also in northern Gaza, on Saturday.

An Israeli military spokesperson said it follows international law and takes "feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm". The military has said Hamas operates from medical facilities, releasing footage to support that claim. Hamas has denied doing so.

US VETO MAKES WASHINGTON 'COMPLICIT'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed Washington's veto at the United Nations Security Council a day earlier to reject a vote backing a humanitarian ceasefire resolution, saying: "Israel will continue our just war to eliminate Hamas."

Washington has said it told Israel to do more to protect civilians but still backs Israel's position that a ceasefire would benefit Hamas. On Saturday, the Biden administration bypassed the US Congress to approve an emergency sale of ammunition to Israel.

Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, condemned the US veto as "inhumane". Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority which lost control of Gaza to Hamas in 2007, said the veto made the United States complicit in Israeli war crimes.