    Israel launches missiles around Damascus

    The attack leaves a Syrian soldier with ‘serious injuries and causes some material damage,’ state news agency SANA reports

    Published : 15 June 2023, 06:25 AM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 06:25 AM

    An Israeli air strike targeting sites around Syria's Damascus left one Syrian soldier with "serious injuries and caused some material damage," state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday citing a military source.

    Syrian air defences intercepted missiles Israel launched at 1:05 am from the Golan Heights and "shot down some of them," the source said.

    Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

