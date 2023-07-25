    বাংলা

    UN starts removal of oil from decaying tanker near Yemen in Red Sea

    UN officials have been warning for years that the Red Sea and Yemen's coastline was at risk as the Safer tanker could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 09:43 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 09:43 AM

    The United Nations said on Tuesday it had started the removal of more than 1 million barrels of oil from a decaying supertanker off Yemen's Red Sea coast.

    UN officials have been warning for years that the Red Sea and Yemen's coastline was at risk as the Safer tanker could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

    The war in Yemen caused the suspension in 2015 of maintenance operations on the Safer, which is used for storage and has been moored off Yemen for more than 30 years.

    The UN has warned its structural integrity has significantly deteriorated and it is at risk of exploding.

    "In the absence of anyone else willing or able to perform this task, the United Nations stepped up and assumed the risk to conduct this very delicate operation," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

    "The ship-to-ship transfer of oil which has started today is the critical next step in avoiding an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe on a colossal scale."

    The oil transfer is expected to take 19 days to complete, the UNDP said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Traders in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar are using shackles to keep cooking oil bottles safe as incidents of theft are on the rise along with the prices. The traders say they need to keep and sell edible oil even at losses so that the customers seeking a variety of groceries would not go away. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
    India's Jul edible oil imports to jump to record high
    The imports are set to jump to a record 1.86 million metric tonnes as refiners raised purchases to build stocks for festivals, dealers say
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 23, 2023.
    Black Sea grain deal became meaningless: Putin
    Saying that Russia's conditions for the extension had been ignored, Moscow last week quit the deal
    Red cross workers Chiara Amantis, Igor Bertello and Anna Milazzo give bottles of water to Antonio from Italy, who is homeless and fainted a few days ago because of the heat, during a heatwave across Italy, in Rome, Italy Jul 21, 2023.
    Rome's homeless struggle as heatwave grips Italy
    Finding shade and keeping water cold is one of the biggest problems
    A view shows a grain warehouse destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of an agricultural company in Odesa region, Ukraine, Jul 21, 2023.
    Russia pounds Ukraine's grain
    Moscow has described the attacks as revenge for a Ukrainian strike on a Russian-built bridge to Crimea

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen