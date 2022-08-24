Fatal stabbings highlight violence against women in Egypt

"If these police reports had undergone proper legal procedures and action was taken against the accused person, Nayera would not have been killed," he said.

A judicial source familiar with the investigation who asked to remain anonymous said that in Ashraf's case it was "very difficult" to prove that the fake accounts belonged to the accused and that investigations take time.

Asked for comment on what critics described as neglect in utilising laws that could protect women, the prosecutor's office referred to its public statements.

In a statement issued ahead of Adel's trial, the prosecution said it confirmed its "firm response towards all forms of crimes of violence and aggression, especially those against women and youth". The interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

SECOND STABBING

Less than two months after Nayera Ashraf's murder, another university student, 20-year-old Salma Bahgat, was fatally stabbed at least 15 times in Zagazig, between Cairo and Mansoura. A fellow student has been charged with killing her after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The criminal trial of the suspect is due to start early September.

Amid the public outcry, a court in Mansoura found Ashraf's killer Adel guilty of premeditated murder within days of the crime. His death sentence was confirmed in another court in July.

Lobna Darwish, gender specialist at the NGO Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, said the state was trying to set an example by handing out tough penalties on cases that have stirred public opinion.

"But we ignore the root causes of violence against women and the extent of violence happening in homes and outside," she said.

The court that convicted Adel requested parliament change the law to allow for his execution to be broadcast on television.

One problem is the lack of a law criminalising violence against women that could prevent crimes before they happen, said Entessar El Saeed, a lawyer and director of the Cairo Foundation for Development and Law, an independent civil society group.

Social pressure against women reporting crimes also remains an obstacle, said El Saeed.

Such pressure was clear in the case of Mary Magdy, a 35-year-old woman who reported her husband to the police for four incidents of violent assault.