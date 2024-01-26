    বাংলা

    World Court to rule on measures against Israel in Gaza genocide case

    Among the measures South Africa requested is an immediate halt to Israel's military operation, over which it faces allegations of state-led genocide in the case

    Stephanie van den BergAnthony DeutschReuters
    Published : 26 Jan 2024, 10:57 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2024, 10:57 AM

    UN judges will rule on Friday on South Africa's request for emergency measures against Israel, including that it halt its military operations in Gaza, over which it faces allegations of state-led genocide at the World Court.

    Friday's ruling at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will not deal with the core accusation of the case - whether genocide occurred - but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa.

    Among the measures South Africa requested is an immediate halt to Israel's military operation, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and killed more than 25,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

    Hearing starts at 1200 GMT, could last more than an hour

    South Africa requesting immediate halt to Gaza operation

    Israel says court should throw out 'spurious' charges

    Israel has asked the court to reject the case outright. An Israeli government spokesperson on Thursday said they expected the UN's top court to "throw out these spurious and specious charges".

    South Africa argued two weeks ago that Israel's aerial and ground offensive was aimed to bring about "the destruction of the population" of Gaza.

    Israel rejects the accusations, saying it respects international law and has a right to defend itself.

    On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor about the war in Gaza. He reaffirmed US support "for Israel's right to ensure the terrorist attacks of Oct 7 can never be repeated", the US State Department said in a statement.

    Israel launched its war in Gaza after a cross-border rampage on Oct 7 by Hamas militants. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 240 taken hostage.

    The court will issue its ruling at 1 pm (1200 GMT) in a hearing expected to last about an hour.

    The 17-judge panel will only decide on whether to impose provisional measures and whether there is a plausible risk that Israel's operation violates the 1948 Genocide Convention.

    South Africa has asked it to issue nine emergency measures, which act like a restraining order while the court hears the case in full, which could take years.

    Pretoria wants the court to order a halt to Israeli military action in Gaza, allowing in more humanitarian aid and for Israel to investigate and prosecute possible violations.

    The court is not bound to follow South Africa's requests and could order its own measures if it finds it has jurisdiction at this stage of the case.

    RELATED STORIES
    A person holds a placard as pro-Palestinian protesters gather near the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands January 12, 2024.
    World Court to rule on Gaza emergency measures in Israel genocide case
    The United Nations' top court issued a statement saying the 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling in court on Friday
    A view of a live broadcast displayed on a street as pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest near the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the day judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands Jan 11, 2024.
    Israel rejects genocide charges
    The country calls on the ICJ to dismiss the case as groundless and reject South Africa's request to order it to halt the offensive
    People walk at the site of the Nova festival, where people were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Reim, in southern Israel, January 11, 2024.
    Netanyahu condemns ICJ genocide case
    Netanyahu on Thursday condemned South Africa's genocide case against Israel in Gaza as "hypocrisy and lies", as some Gazans returned to scenes of total devastation
    People sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the day of the trial to hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians during the war with Hamas in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan 11, 2024.
    Israel faces genocide charges at World Court; Gazans return to wasteland
    Three months of Israeli bombardment has laid much of the narrow coastal enclave to waste, killing more than 23,000 people

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps