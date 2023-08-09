    বাংলা

    Iran says it has obtained supersonic cruise missile technology

    This missile, which is currently undergoing tests, is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missiles

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2023, 10:41 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 10:41 AM

    Iran has obtained the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile which is still under test, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

    The announcement comes amid rising tensions with the US in the Gulf and following the unveiling last week of new vessels equipped with 600-km range missiles.

    "This missile, which is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missiles, is currently undergoing its tests and will be a new chapter in Iran's defence power," the agency said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Reuters
    Pakistan high court to hear appeal by jailed Imran Khan
    He is sentenced to three years in prison in charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at a major weapon factory in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Aug 6, 2023.
    Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at major arms factories
    Kim also inspected factories producing shells for super large-calibre multiple rocket launchers and transporter-erector-launchers
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses the Supreme People's Assembly, North Korea's parliament, which passed a law officially enshrining its nuclear weapons policies, in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 8, 2022 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea defends nuclear weapons as sovereign right
    It criticised the US for having nuclear weapons and urged it to stop ‘sharing nuclear’ or ‘beefing up extended deterrence’
    Passengers wait for their train in front of a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2023.
    N Korea says longest test launch was Hwasong-18 ICBM
    The Hwasong-18 is the North's first ICBM to use solid propellants, which can allow faster deployment of missiles during a war

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps