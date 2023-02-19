Israelis protest again as government forges ahead with judicial changes

Tens of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Israel on Saturday night to fight a plan to overhaul the country's court system that the justice minister said he is determined to carry out.

The marches have attracted huge crowds on a weekly basis since early January, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government took aim at the Supreme Court.

"Here I am, in my armour and my shield, doing my best," said Daniel Guytsabary, 28, amid a crowd that filled a Tel Aviv thoroughfare.