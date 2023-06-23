Investors lament lost opportunity after unconvincing Turkish rate hike

"They lost one perfect chance to demonstrate that they mean business," said Viktor Szabo, emerging markets investment director with Abrdn. "Whether it's because they have political constraints, or they're afraid for the banking system, it's not great. It's not a great message."

Newly re-elected President Tayyip Erdogan, a self-described enemy of high interest rates, for years directed a heavily managed economic system, with a tightly controlled lira, rate cuts in the face of galloping inflation and plentiful credit for local borrowers.

Amidst tumbling reserves and fleeing investors, his choice of Erkan at the central bank, and investor darling Mehmet Simsek as finance minister, prompted bets for a quick turnaround to unravel some of these policies.

But analysts said that after Thursday's decision, Erkan and Simsek would need to work even harder to prove the country had indeed shifted course.

"They look less credible now," Eric Fine, portfolio manager of emerging market debt at VanEck, said of the central bank, adding: "They need to hike rates to whatever level prevents the need for currency interventions using reserves. They haven't."

Since the decision, Turkey's lira hit a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar, bringing its losses this year to nearly 23%. The country's international bonds came under pressure.

Already in the week to June 16, foreign investor holdings of Turkish government bonds had fallen by $16.2 million.