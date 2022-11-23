Earthquake shakes northwest Turkey, 50 people injured

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 shook northwest Turkey and was felt in Istanbulearly on Wednesday, injuring 50 people and damaging some buildings in the province of Duzce, a government disaster agency and state media said.

There were no reports of deaths or major destruction in the tremor, which struck at 04:08 am (0108 GMT) with its epicenter in Golyaka, a district in Duzce about 200 km east of Istanbul.

"We almost completed our checks in the villages around Golyaka. There is no severe damage reported; only some barns were wrecked in these places," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on broadcaster TRT Haber.