Jordan hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence

In an unsourced report, Israel's Army Radio said the sides may discuss measures to boost Palestinian security forces in the West Bank as well as a possible reining in of Israeli settlement activity.

Israel's Maariv newspaper quoted National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi as saying: "Discussions were held with the Americans about how to create a new atmosphere by ending the unilateral steps that were taken in the past few months. We are willing to (accept) that."

He could not be immediately reached for comment.

RAMADAN

In previous years, clashes have erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians around Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque at the height of the Ramadan fasting month that coincided with Judaism's Passover and Christian Easter.

The Jordanian official warned of "a very difficult dynamic on the ground with the escalation happening ahead of Ramadan and Passover".

Jerusalem is holy to all three faiths. Jordan is the custodian of Al Aqsa in the Old City.

At least 62 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed this year, the Palestinian health ministry has said. Ten Israelis and a Ukrainian tourist died in Palestinian attacks in the same period, Israel's foreign ministry says.

Several Palestinian factions from armed groups within mainstream Fatah to Islamist Hamas and Islamic Jihad urged the PA to pull out of the meeting, calling it a US-led plot against Palestinian aspirations.

The PA said its delegation would call on Israel to end its occupation of the West Bank and move towards a peace deal endorsing a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Earlier this month, Jordan's King Abdullah met Biden and held talks with McGurk in which the United States - a staunch ally of Israel, Egypt and Jordan - warned of the threats to regional security and lobbied for a resumption of stalled US-sponsored talks on Palestinian statehood.