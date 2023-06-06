Mother of slain Palestinian child calls for justice

The mother of a Palestinian toddler who died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers last week called for justice on Tuesday as she attended his funeral in the occupied West Bank.

Marching with dozens of mourners, Marwa al-Tamimi held her toddler for the last time, his face fitting in her palms as she leaned in to kiss his forehead.

"I want justice for my son, and for every person who shot at my husband and son to be held accountable," she said.

Mohammad, who his mother said was months shy of his third birthday, succumbed on Monday to a gunshot wound to the head inflicted after he and his father came under Israeli gunfire near their home while driving to visit relatives.