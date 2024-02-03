Turkey central bank chief quits, citing need to protect her family

Turkey's central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan resigned on Friday, citing a need to protect her family amid a "reputation assassination", and she was swiftly replaced by a deputy who is expected to carry on her tight policy stance.

President Tayyip Erdogan - who hired Erkan eight months ago to pivot away from years of inflation-fuelling low interest rates to a more orthodox policy - named Deputy Governor Fatih Karahan to take the reins, the Official Gazette said early on Saturday, two hours after the surprise resignation.

The personnel changes at the helm of Turkey's economy came as Erkan's aggressive interest rate hikes had begun cooling inflation expectations after a years-long cost-of-living crisis for Turks.

The first woman to lead the central bank, Erkan was its fifth governor in as many years. Erdogan fired the last four, eroding the institution's independence and sowing concerns about dysfunction.

But late on Friday, cabinet leaders quickly said that the economic programme will carry on after Erkan's departure.