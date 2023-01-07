US to unveil over $3bn in Ukraine aid with new air defense missiles

A new US weapons aid package for Ukraine worth more than $3 billion is set to be announced later on Friday and will include Sea Sparrow missiles for air defense and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, according to a document.

The Sea Sparrow missiles will help curb Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, which are intended to exhaust Kyiv's air defenses and damage the country's energy infrastructure.

The US and Germany have also pledged to send Patriot missile systems to repel Russian missile and drone attacks.