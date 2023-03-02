    বাংলা

    China scoffs at FBI claim that Wuhan lab leak likely caused COVID pandemic

    China said FBI Director Christopher Wray’s claim had "no credibility whatsoever"

    Reuters
    Published : 2 March 2023, 00:52 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2023, 00:52 AM

    The FBI has assessed that a leak from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan likely caused the COVID pandemic, director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday, a claim China said had "no credibility whatsoever".

    "The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," Wray told Fox News.

    His comments follow a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday that the US Energy Department had assessed with low confidence the pandemic resulted from an unintended lab leak in China.

    Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still judge that the pandemic was likely the result of a natural transmission, and two are undecided, the Journal reported.

    White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday the US government had not reached a definitive conclusion and consensus on the pandemic's origins.

    China denounced Wray's comments on Wednesday, saying it was firmly opposed to any form of "political manipulation" of the facts.

    "Based on the poor track record of fraud and deception of the US intelligence community, the conclusions they draw have no credibility whatsoever," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

    "...We urge the US side to respect science and facts."

    Wray said he couldn't share many details of the agency’s assessment because they were classified.

    He accused the Chinese government of "doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate" efforts by the United States and others to learn more about the pandemic's origins.

    The virus was first identified in Wuhan in December 2019 before spreading round the world and killing nearly 7 million people.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives to attend G20 foreign ministers' meeting, at the airport in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2023.
    Lavrov meets Jaishankar ahead of G20 talks
    India has declined to blame Russia for the Ukraine war, seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil
    Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, testifies as Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch and Director for Operations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff US Army Lt. Gen Douglas A. Sims II listens, during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on oversight of US military support to Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Feb 28, 2023.
    Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days': US official
    While US officials say Iran has grown closer to producing fissile material they do not believe it has mastered the technology to actually build a bomb
    The Gateway of India monument is lit up as part of India's G20 presidency event in Mumbai on Dec 13, 2022.
    Russia-Ukraine conflict to play big role at G20 meet: India
    Questions relating to food, energy and fertiliser security and 'the impact that the conflict has on these economic challenges' would also receive due focus
    Smoke is seen during shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine February February 27, 2023.
    Drone crashes in failed attack southeast of Moscow
    If Ukraine is behind the Kolomna incident, it will be its closest attempted drone strike to the Russian capital

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher