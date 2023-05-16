    বাংলা

    Russia, Ukraine agree African mission on potential peace plan, Ramaphosa says

    The South African president says Puthin and Zelensky have agreed to receive a group of African leaders to discuss the potential peace plan for the conflict

    Reuters
    Published : 16 May 2023, 11:23 AM
    Updated : 16 May 2023, 11:23 AM

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky had agreed to receive a group of African leaders to discuss a potential peace plan for the conflict.

    "My discussions with the two leaders demonstrated that they are both ready to receive the African leaders and to have discussion on how this conflict can be brought to an end," Ramaphosa told a joint press briefing with the Singapore prime minister.

    "Whether that will succeed or not is going to depend on the discussions that will be held," he said.

    Ramaphosa said the peace plan was also backed by the leaders of Senegal, Uganda and Egypt, adding that the UN Secretary General, the United States and Britain had also been briefed about the initiative.

    Washington and London had expressed "cautious" support to the peace plan, Ramaphosa added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Four young children pose for a photo as they sit on a plastic crate in the parking lot of apartment blocks in the Scottsdene neighbourhood in Cape Town, South Africa, Mar 9, 2023.
    Cape Town turns to surveillance tech to stop violence
    City leaders hope an array of new tech will help deter criminals - but residents warn it's not a simple fix
    South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2020.
    S Africa rand hits new all-time low versus dollar
    By 0710 GMT on Friday the rand was about 1% weaker than its previous close at 19.3900 to the US dollar , taking losses since the start of the week to more than 5%
    A cheetah looks on after being sedated, before being flown with eleven others from South Africa to India under an agreement between the two governments to introduce the African cats to the South Asian country over the next decade, at Rooiberg veterinary facility, Limpopo province, South Africa, February 17, 2023.
    India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths
    The cheetahs were moved to central India's Kuno National Park in the initial phase of a plan to revive the species
    Asylum seekers queue to get their documents renewed outside a Department of Home Affairs reception centre in Cape Town May 29, 2013.
    Tech stymies S African refugees
    High internet costs, low digital literacy and corruption are barriers to the vulnerable accessing government services

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury