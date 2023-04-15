Macron cleared to raise French retirement age, protesters vow to fight on

"The country must continue to move forward, work, and face the challenges that await us," Macron said earlier this week, looking to move on to other reforms.

But the opposition said they would not back down and unions said they would not attend a meeting Macron wanted to organise with them on Tuesday.

"We won't give up. There will be a great May 1st," said teacher Gilles Sornay, 65, at the Paris rally, referring to protests planned for international workers' day.

"The fight continues," hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon declared.

Separately, the Constitutional Council rejected a proposal by the opposition to organise a citizens' referendum on the pension reform.

The opposition has tabled another bid for a referendum, which is expected to be reviewed by the Council in early May.

Political observers say the widespread discontent over the government's reform could have longer-term repercussions, including a possible boost for the far right.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen wrote on Twitter that "the political fate of the pension reform is not sealed," urging voters to back those who oppose it in the next election so that they can scrap it.

Macron says the French must work longer or else the pension budget will fall billions of euros into the red each year by the end of the decade.

But the pension system is a cornerstone of France's cherished social protection model and trade unions say the money can be found elsewhere, including by taxing the rich more heavily.

While attention has focused on the retirement age of 62, only 36% of French workers retire at that age and another 36% already retire older on account of requirements to pay into the system for at least 42 years in order to be able to claim a full pension.

That means the normal retirement age for a French worker who started working at the age of 22 was 64.5, marginally above a European Union average of 64.3, according to OECD figures based on 2020 data.

