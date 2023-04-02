    বাংলা

    Thousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis

    Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries, with government data showing more than 50% of workers earned less than 1,000 euros ($1,084) per month last year

    Reuters
    Published : 2 April 2023, 02:12 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 02:12 AM

    Thousands of people took to the streets of Lisbon and other cities across Portugal on Saturday in protest against soaring rents and house prices at a time when high inflation is making it even tougher for people to make ends meet.

    "There is a huge housing crisis today," Rita Silva, from the Habita housing group, said at the Lisbon protest. "This is a social emergency."

    Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries, with government data showing more than 50% of workers earned less than 1,000 euros ($1,084) per month last year. The monthly minimum wage is 760 euros.

    Rents in Lisbon, a tourist hotspot, have jumped 65% since 2015 and sale prices have sky-rocketed 137% in that period, figures from Confidencial Imobiliario, which collects data on housing, show. Rents increased 37% last year alone, more than in Barcelona or Paris, according to another real estate data company, Casafari.

    The situation is particularly hard on the young.

    The average rent for a one-bedroom flat in Lisbon is around 1,350 euros, a study by housing portal Imovirtual showed.

    The Socialist government announced last month a housing package that, among other measures, ended the controversial "Golden Visa" scheme and banned new licenses for Airbnb properties but critics say it is not enough to lower prices in the short term.

    At the protest, which was organised by the movement "Home to Live" and other groups, 35-year-old illustrator Diogo Guerra said he hears stories about people struggling to access housing every day.

    "People who... work and are homeless, people are evicted because their house is turned into short-term accommodations (for tourists)," he said.

    Low wages and high rents make Lisbon the world's third-least viable city to live in, according to a study by insurance brokers CIA Landlords. Portugal's current 8.2% inflation rate has exacerbated the problem.

    "With my salary, which is higher than the average salary in Lisbon, I cannot afford renting a flat because it's too expensive," said Nuncio Renzi, a sales executive from Italy living in the capital.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - Mar 23, 2023. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their third goal from the penalty spot.
    Ronaldo nets twice on milestone appearance
    Ronaldo, who turned 38 last month, celebrated his 197th cap in a new record
    A person walks in Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon, Portugal, February 16, 2023.
    Portugal ends Golden Visas
    Rents and house prices have skyrocketed in Portugal, which is among the poorest countries in Western Europe
    Police officers stand guard outside Ismaili Centre, after a deadly knife attack in Lisbon, Portugal, Mar 28, 2023.
    Two killed in Lisbon knife attack
    The attack took place at the Ismaili Centre in the Portuguese capital
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - Mar 23, 2023. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts.
    Martinez praises Ronaldo as Portugal start new cycle
    The Portugal coach restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up after he had been benched for their last two games of the World Cup and was delighted with the 38-year-old’s contribution

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan