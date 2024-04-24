Russian priest presiding over Navalny's memorial suspended from duties

A Russian Orthodox priest who presided over the memorial service for the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in March has been suspended from clerical duties for three years, the Moscow Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church said.

In a statement published on its website on Tuesday, the diocese did not say what was the reason for the punishment, which forbids the priest, Dmitry Safronov, from giving blessings, wearing the frock and bearing the church's priestly cross until 2027.

Safronov was also to be moved to another church in Moscow to perform the duties of a psalm-reader.