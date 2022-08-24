Ukrainians, weary but defiant, mark Independence Day amid fears of new attacks

As they talked of national resilience, residents also spoke plainly of their grief at six months of war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and levelled whole cities.

APPREHENSION

Swathes of Ukraine are occupied and there is deep apprehension that the looming winter could be by far the worst since 1991 with natural gas and coal shortages threatening everything from electricity supplies to heating in homes.

Among the revellers in central Kyiv on Monday was a man named Oleksandr who became lost in tears reflecting on the six months of devastation and exclaimed in a trembling voice that he was unable to speak further.

"Probably no one has done as much to unite Ukraine as Putin," said another resident, Yevhen Palamarchuk, 38. "We always had some internal tensions in the country but since 2014, and especially since February, we are united more than ever."

He said that he, like his friends, were eagerly waiting to see Ukraine regain territory in the south in a much-vaunted counteroffensive after using sophisticated Western-supplied weapons to harry and hit Russian supply lines.

"People are weary with the war, but they are optimistic. It helps that we are getting weapons from the West ... Everyone is waiting for the first major success of our military," said Palamarchuk.

Independence Day is one of the most important public holidays in Ukraine and has taken on hallowed significance amid what Kyiv says is a Russian imperial-style war of aggression.