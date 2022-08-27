How Russia is applying new laws to stifle dissent on Ukraine

A growing number of Russians are being prosecuted under laws aimed at stamping out criticism of Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.

Here is a look at the laws and how they are being applied.

WHAT NEW LAWS DID RUSSIA PASS AFTER FEB 24?

Russia introduced important additions to two articles of the criminal code under a law passed on Mar 4.

Article 280.3 states that "public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the armed forces of the Russian Federation" are punishable by fines and prison terms of up to three years in lesser cases, or five years if there is resulting damage to life, property, public order and security.