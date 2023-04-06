    বাংলা

    Swedish prosecutor says may be difficult to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines

    The blast in the Baltic Sea happened at a depth of 80 metres and the Swedish prosecutor said investigating it is complicated

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 09:39 AM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 09:39 AM

    It will likely be difficult to determine who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany in the Baltic Sea Last year, Sweden's prosecution authority, which is investigating the incident, said on Thursday.

    The Sept 26 explosions at the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. The blast in the Swedish zone happened at a depth of 80 metres and the prosecutor said investigating it was complicated.

    "Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances," prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

    "We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance," he added.

    While no conclusion has been drawn there have been a number of theories as to who blew up the pipelines and how.

    Germany has confirmed its investigators raided a ship in January that may have been used to transport the explosives used to blow up the pipelines. German media reported that the boat could have been used by a Ukrainian or pro-Ukrainian group.

    "There is a variety of information and reports about the sabotage against the gas pipes. The incident has obviously become an open arena for different influence attempts," Ljungqvist said in the statement.

    "These speculations do not have an impact on the ongoing investigation, which is grounded in facts and the information which has emerged from analyses, crime scene investigations and collaboration with authorities in Sweden and other countries."

    RELATED STORIES
    Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching surface of the Baltic Sea in the area shows disturbance of well over one kilometre diameter near Bornholm, Denmark, Sept 27, 2022.
    Kremlin demands probe into 'coordinated' Nord Stream attack
    The New York Times reported that a pro-Ukraine group - likely made up of Ukrainians or Russians - was responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines
    Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark, Sept 27, 2022.
    Russia set to mothball damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines
    Gazprom has said it is technically possible to repair the ruptured lines, but sources said Moscow views the pipelines are not yet needed
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of the Far East, via video link, in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
    Nord Stream blasts carried out on state level: Putin
    The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea were hit by a series of unexplained explosions last September
    Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching surface of the Baltic Sea in the area shows disturbance of well over one kilometre diameter near Bornholm, Denmark, Sept 27, 2022.
    US suggests pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines
    The United States and NATO have called the September 2022 attacks on the gas pipelines an act of sabotage

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain