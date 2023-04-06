Swedish prosecutor says may be difficult to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines

Germany has confirmed its investigators raided a ship in January that may have been used to transport the explosives used to blow up the pipelines. German media reported that the boat could have been used by a Ukrainian or pro-Ukrainian group.

"There is a variety of information and reports about the sabotage against the gas pipes. The incident has obviously become an open arena for different influence attempts," Ljungqvist said in the statement.

"These speculations do not have an impact on the ongoing investigation, which is grounded in facts and the information which has emerged from analyses, crime scene investigations and collaboration with authorities in Sweden and other countries."