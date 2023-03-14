Black Sea grain deal extended for 60 days: Russian official

The Black Sea grain deal that facilitates Ukrainian agricultural exports has been extended for 60 days, the TASS news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Tuesday.

Since Russia and Ukraine signed the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in Turkey on July 22, millions of tonnes of grain and other food products have been exported from Ukrainian ports.

Russia on Monday suggested renewing the deal allowing but only for half the term of the previous renewal while the United Nations pledged to do everything possible to ensure the agreement's integrity remained intact.