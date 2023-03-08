Russia won't play 'dangerous gender games': parliamentary head

"Men and women are the biological, social and cultural backbones of communities," Matviyenko wrote in a blog on the Council's website.

"Therefore, there are no dangerous gender games in our country and never will be. Not in kindergartens, not in schools, not in education, not in politics, not in lawmaking. Let us leave it to the West to conduct this dangerous experiment on itself."

Russian authorities say they are defending morality in the face of un-Russian liberal values promoted by the West, but human rights activists say the gay propaganda law has been broadly applied to intimidate Russia's LGBT community.

'MOST BELOVED'

The Ukraine-born Matviyenko called March 8 one of the "most beloved holidays" in Russia, while politicians and officials rushed with effusive wishes for Women's Day.

"We know how much in life depends on you, our dear women, on your efforts and your spiritual generosity, how much energy you put to care for children, and so that love, comfort and harmony may reign in the family," Putin said in a congratulatory video published on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.