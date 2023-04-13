Germany foreign minister embarks on post-Macron 'damage control' in China trip

"She was sort of perceived as being a troublemaker. I'd be surprised if this does not play a role at all in her visit," Tim Ruehlig, China expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations, told Reuters.

Baerbock must now make Germany's position on Taiwan clear during her visit, German foreign policy parliamentarian Nils Schmid told Reuters, adding Macron's remarks had destroyed a hoped-for impetus for a common European China policy.

The foreign minister is due to meet her counterpart Qin Gang and China's top diplomat Wang Yi on the two-day trip.

Speaking ahead of her visit, Baerbock said the top of her agenda would be reminding China of its responsibility to influence Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine and underlining a common European conviction that a unilateral change in the status quo in the Taiwan Strait would be unacceptable.

Europe's view of China as partner, competitor and systemic rival is the compass of its policy, she added.

"It is clear to me that we have no interest in economic decoupling ... but we must take a more systematic look at the risks of one-sided dependencies and reduce them," Baerbock said.

Some EU capitals - particularly those in Central and Eastern Europe, which cherish their ties with the US- will be hoping Baerbock's stance is closer to the one expressed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who visited Beijing at the same time as Macron.

Many analysts drew a contrast between Macron's remarks and those from von der Leyen that were widely seen as more critical of Beijing. Just days before the visit she said Europe must "de-risk" diplomatically and economically with a hardening China.

"More von der Leyen than Macron should be her guideline," conservative foreign policy lawmaker Johann Wadephul, who will join Baerbock on her trip, told Reuters.