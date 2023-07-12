UK to provide Ukraine with ammo, vehicles and $65m for equipment repair

The British government said on Tuesday it will provide Ukraine with more than 70 combat and logistic vehicles, thousands of rounds of ammunition for Challenger 2 tanks, and a 50 million pound ($64.7 million) support package for equipment repair.

Britain also said that all Group of Seven (G7) members - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and United States - were expected to sign a new framework on Wednesday that would provide long-term, bilateral security commitments for Ukraine, that would be detailed in due course.

NATO leaders were meeting at a summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, while a Ukrainian counteroffensive struggled to make headway against Russian occupying forces.