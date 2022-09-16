Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians ousted days ago

Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces days ago, officials said, including some people killed by shelling and air strikes.

Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium last weekend after occupying the city and using it as a logistics hub in the Kharkiv region. They left behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment.

"I can say it is one of the largest burial sites in a big town in liberated (areas)... 440 bodies were buried in one place," Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for Kharkiv region, told Sky News. "Some died because of artillery fire ... some died because of air strikes."

Reuters could not immediately verify the Ukrainian claim and there was no immediate public comment from Russia on the allegation.

The Ukrainian defence ministry tweeted: "Mass graves are being discovered in Izium after liberation from the (Russians)" and it added that "the current largest burial (site) has 440 unmarked graves."

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had paid a surprise visit to Izium on Wednesday to greet Ukrainian troops, put the blame on Russia and likened the discovery to what happened in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in the early stages of the late February invasion by Russian forces.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of perpetrating war crimes there. Tens of thousands of civilians were likely killed in a separate Russian assault on the southern port of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said in April.

"Russia is leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible," Zelensky said in a video address late on Thursday.

Russia has denied targeting civilians or committing war crimes.