UK brain-damaged boy at centre of hospital legal battle dies

The parents of Archie Battersbee made unsuccessful appeals at Britain's highest courts and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against ending life support.

They also failed to persuade the courts to allow them to move Archie to a hospice to die.

Doctors treating Archie in a London hospital have said continuing with life-support would not have been in his best interests and moving the boy to a hospice could have worsened his situation.