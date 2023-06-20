    বাংলা

    EU to set aside 50 billion euros for Ukraine: von der Leyen

    The 50-billion-euro budget reserve will provide perspective and reliability to the blocs Ukrainian partners

    Published : 20 June 2023, 12:59 PM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 12:59 PM

    The European Union's chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday unveiled an aid package for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros ($54.65 billion).

    The figure comes after a review of the bloc's 2021-27 budget and ahead of an international conference in London this week aimed at raising more funds to rebuild Ukraine from its war with Russia.

    The 50-billion-euro budget reserve will provide perspective and reliability to the blocs Ukrainian partners, von der Leyen said in remarks to journalists after an EU commission meeting in Brussels.

