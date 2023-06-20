EU to set aside 50 billion euros for Ukraine: von der Leyen

The plan should serve as the starting point for any efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says
The European Union's chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday unveiled an aid package for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros ($54.65 billion).
The figure comes after a review of the bloc's 2021-27 budget and ahead of an international conference in London this week aimed at raising more funds to rebuild Ukraine from its war with Russia.
The 50-billion-euro budget reserve will provide perspective and reliability to the blocs Ukrainian partners, von der Leyen said in remarks to journalists after an EU commission meeting in Brussels.