Russia excludes some IT professionals, bankers and journalists from mobilisation

The defence ministry said heads of companies should draw up lists of their employees who meet the criteria and can be excluded from the draft.

Many Russian companies appear to have been caught off guard by Putin's mobilisation order, which followed weeks of speculation about how Russia would respond to a conflict now entering its seventh month in which Kyiv and the West say Russia has suffered tens of thousands of casualties.

"We're looking into it for now. We're trying to understand how this will work," a source at one large non-state company told Reuters on Friday shortly after the defence ministry issued its statement.

Russia's central bank welcomed the move to exclude some financial professionals from being called up and said some of its staff met the relevant criteria.

"Employees who are engaged in critical areas will remain in their positions so the financial system can continue to work smoothly, people can receive their salaries, pensions and social benefits on time, card payments and transfers work and new loans can be issued," the central bank said in a statement.