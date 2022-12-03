Biden not planning to speak to Putin for now, G7 agrees oil price cap

US President Joe Biden does not intend to speak to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about ending the Ukraine war as conditions for such discussions currently do not exist, the White House said on Friday.

"We're just not at a point now where talks seem to be a fruitful avenue to approach right now," national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

His comment underscored the chasm between Ukraine and its main backer and Russia on negotiations more than nine months into the war ignited by Putin's invasion that has killed tens of thousands, uprooted millions and destroyed cities and towns.

As part of a multi-pronged international campaign to curb Russia's ability to wage war, the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia on Friday said they had agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil.

The G7 and Australia said in a statement the cap would take effect on Dec 5 or very soon thereafter. It aims to reduce Russia's income from selling oil, while preventing a spike in global prices.

European Union governments, which have resolved their differences over the cap, will now need to formally approve it over the weekend.

The chair of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, told Tass news agency the EU was jeopardising its own energy security with the cap.