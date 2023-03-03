Anger, sorrow in Greece as train crash death toll rises to 57

"The most difficult moment is this one, where instead of saving lives we have to recover bodies," 40-year old rescuer Konstantinos Imanimidis said on the site of the crash, about 140 miles (230 km) north of Athens.

"Temperatures of 1,200 degrees and more in the carriages cannot allow for anyone to remain alive."

Nearby, two brothers were crying, with 33-year-old Sokratis Bozos saying they had come to the site of the crash in the hope of getting some news of their father, after the hospital could not tell them whether his body had been recovered.

ANGER

About 2,000 people protested in Athens on Thursday - some holding a banner which read "Our lives matter" - until the crowd was dispersed by heavy rain.

As many in Greece demanded answers, the Larissa station master who was working that evening has admitted to having a share of responsibility in the accident, his lawyer Stefanos Pantzartzidis said outside the courthouse.

"He is literally devastated," Pantsartzidis told reporters. "Since the first moment, he has assumed responsibility proportionate to him," he said, while hinting that the station master, whose name has not been made public, was not the only one to blame.

Much of the anger has been directed at authorities and the rail companies. On Wednesday evening, protesters hurled rocks at train company offices in Athens. More protests were planned on Thursday.

The government said it shared in people's sorrow and promised to carry out thorough investigations and fix the ailing rail network's woes.

"We are all devastated by this tragic incident," government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou told a news conference.