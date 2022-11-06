Ancient Greek artifacts go on display for first time, amid protests

Fifteen ancient Greek artifacts from the private Cycladic art collection of a US billionaire went on display for the first time on Wednesday in Athens, under an agreement which has stirred controversy in Greece.

The Cycladic antiquities, which Greece says are "masterpieces of unique archaeological value," travelled to Athens following a deal between Greece and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the repatriation of 161 artifacts collected over the years by Leonard N Stern, a businessman and philanthropist.

Speaking at a ceremony on the eve of the exhibition's opening to the public, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it was "truly a special day for the cultural life of the country," describing the works as "priceless antiquities of rare beauty which are returning to their home."

After being displayed for a year at the Cycladic Museum in Athens, the 15 works - the most significant of the collection - will be displayed in New York from early 2024 for 25 years. They will gradually be returned to Greece.