UK home secretary complains of an 'invasion' of asylum seekers

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the country faces an "invasion" from people travelling in small boats crossing the English Channel as she she fought back against mounting pressure over her repeated security breaches.

Braverman was reappointed interior minister by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week, six days after she resigned from the same role for sending a government document from her personal email to an employee of a member of parliament in breach of the rules.

Speaking to parliament over allegedly failing to listen legal advice on the prolonged detention of migrants at an asylum processing centre in southerm England, Braverman said the current system is "broken" and "out of control".

"Let's stop pretending they are all refugees in distress, the whole country knows that is not true," she said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who became Britain's third prime minister in two months last week, has seen his early days in office overshadowed by the row about her reappointment.