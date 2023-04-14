    বাংলা

    Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts 're-energised' Bakhmut assault, UK says

    Bakhmut, which held around 70,000 people before the war, has been Russia's main target in a massive winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2023, 08:14 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2023, 08:14 AM

    Ukrainian troops have been forced to withdraw from some territory in the battlefield city of Bakhmut as Russia mounts a renewed assault there with intense artillery fire over the past two days, Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday.

    "Russia has re-energised its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian MoD and Wagner Group have improved co-operation," it said, referring to Russia's defence ministry and its main mercenary force.

    "Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede," Britain's military said in a daily intelligence update.

    Wagner has taken the lead on the Russian side in the months-long battle, deadliest of the war for troops on both sides, but the mercenary group's leader had complained of poor support for his forces from the regular military.

    "The Ukrainian defence still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours," the British update said.

    It said Wagner units were now focusing on advancing in the centre of Bakhmut, while Russian paratroopers were relieving them in attacks on the city's flanks.

    Bakhmut, which held around 70,000 people before the war, has been Russia's main target in a massive winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since World War Two.

    Capturing the city would be Russia's first substantial victory in eight months. Moscow says it would open a route to capturing more territory in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, a major war aim.

    Ukraine, which is preparing for its own counteroffensive, had appeared likely to abandon Bakhmut at the end of February, but announced in March it would fight on there, saying Russia was taking higher casualties trying to storm it.

    RELATED STORIES
    A member of the Ukrainian special force engages in zeroing his weapons prior to a mission, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 6, 2023.
    Ukrainian forces cling onto besieged city
    A top Russian official says there is no chance of peace talks this year as Macron urged Xi to persuade Russia to negotiate an end to Europe's most dangerous conflict since World War Two
    Ukrainian service men Oleksandr and Oleksandr of the 24th brigade stand guard at their position in the trenches at the frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near Niu York, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Apr 4, 2023. REUTERS
    Diplomacy on Ukraine in focus amid planning for new offensive
    A diplomatic effort to end the war in Ukraine came back into focus even as the United States pledged more weapons to help Kyiv prepare for a counteroffensive
    Smoke is seen during a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Apr 10, 2023.
    Ukraine cities pounded, Kyiv plays down fallout from leak of US documents
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the leak, but said, "There is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease"
    An armoured military vehicle speeds through Chasiv Yar during heavy fighting at the frontline of Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, Apr 9, 2023.
    Russian forces step up strikes on two key Ukrainian cities
    Kyiv said it repelled more than 40 enemy strikes over the past 24 hours

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan