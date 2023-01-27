    বাংলা

    'Absurd' new US sanctions will hit foreign business deals: Russia

    Foreign entrepreneurs and companies were the first to suffer from new sanctions, Russia's embassy in the US says

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2023, 08:47 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2023, 08:47 AM

    Russia said on Friday that new sanctions imposed by the United States over its actions in Ukraine were "absurd", and that they would make it more difficult for foreign companies to do business.

    "With each new wave of economic barriers, the inefficiency and absurdity of this approach becomes more obvious," Russia's embassy in the United States said.

    It added that foreign entrepreneurs and companies were the first to suffer from new sanctions and that their ability to continue working with Russian partners was "constantly shrinking".

    The US Treasury Department said on Thursday that it was sanctioning dozens of people and entities it said were linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    It also labelled the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary group fighting in Ukraine, as a "transnational criminal organisation" responsible for widespread human rights abuses.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view shows tanks for liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) at a facility owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK) in the Irkutsk Region, Russia Mar 9, 2019.
    Baltic states bought twice as much Russian LPG last year: traders
    Russia boosted LPG combined sales to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to 331,000 tonnes from 159,000 tonnes in 2022
    A cyclist rides past a sign on the side of a delivery lorry advertising for jobs, in London, Britain, Oct 13, 2021.
    Britain considers allowing foreign students to work longer hours
    Discussions have begun on either raising the cap on paid work hours for foreign students to 30 hours per week from 20 hours currently or removing it entirely
    Police officers detain a person following a stabbing incident at a church in Algeciras, Spain Jan 25, 2023 in this screen grab from a video.
    Spain church attack suspect was 25-year-old Moroccan: police
    One clergyman was killed and another seriously injured in the machete attack on two churches in southern Spain
    US M1A2 "Abrams" tank moves to firing positions during US led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" near Vaziani, Georgia, May 18, 2016.
    Tank promises show direct and growing Western involvement in Ukraine: Russia
    US President Joe Biden said the tanks pose 'no offensive threat' to Russia

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher