Ukraine watchful of borders as Putin heads to Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was ready for all possible defence scenarios against Moscow and its ally Belarus, as Russia's Vladimir Putin headed to Belarus and Russian troops stationed there prepared to conduct exercises.

Officials in Kyiv have warned for months that neighbouring Belarus could join Russian forces and serve again as a launching pad for a new attack to form a second front in the months-long war.

"Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Zelensky said after a meeting on Sunday of Ukraine's top military command. "We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios."

Putin heads to Belarus on Monday for his first visit in 3-1/2 years with the Kremlin describing it as a broad "working visit" with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus - one of Russia's closest allies- allowed its territory to be used as a launchpad for Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, but has not joined the fighting directly. Lukashenko has said repeatedly he has no intention of sending his country's troops into Ukraine.

Whatever Lukashenko might be persuaded to do for Russia "this will not help them, just like all the other sick ideas in this war against Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

Russian troops that were moved to Belarus in October will conduct battalion tactical exercises, the Russian Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.

It was not immediately clear when and where in Belarus the exercises will be conducted.