    বাংলা

    Ukraine reports new advances near eastern city of Bakhmut

    Ukrainian troops have advanced by more than a kilometre in the last day against Russian forces near the city, a military spokesperson said

    Reuters
    Published : 7 July 2023, 09:15 AM
    Updated : 7 July 2023, 09:15 AM

    Ukrainian troops have advanced by more than a kilometre in the last day against Russian forces near the eastern city of Bakhmut, a military spokesperson said on Friday.

    His comments were the latest by Kyiv signalling that the counteroffensive it launched in early June is gradually making progress although Russian accounts of fighting in the Bakhmut sector differ from Ukraine's.

    "The defence forces continue to hold the initiative there, putting pressure on the enemy, conducting assault operations, advancing along the northern and southern flanks," military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi told Ukrainian television.

    "In particular, over the past day, they have advanced more than one kilometre (0.62 mile)."

    A spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces general staff said Ukrainian forces had had "partial success" near the village of Klishchiivka, just southwest of Bakhmut.

    Ukrainian military analysts have said that securing Klishchiivka would help Ukraine take back the shattered small city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May after 10 months of heavy fighting.

    Russia's RIA news agency cited a Russian army source as saying earlier this week that Moscow's forces had repelled a Ukrainian attack on Klishchiivka and were mopping up remaining Ukrainian troops in the area.

    Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield situation.

    Moscow, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over 16 months ago, sees Bakhmut as a stepping stone to attacking other cities. Russia still holds Bakhmut but both sides say fighting in the area is intense, with Ukrainian forces hoping to encircle the city.

    Kyiv says it has taken back a cluster of villages in the south since launching its counteroffensive but that fierce resistance and minefields have slowed its forces' progress. Russia still holds large parts of east and southeast Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Ukrainian armed forces member moves through the terrain during an operation, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a location given as near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screengrab taken from a video released Jun 25, 2023.
    Russia's Kursk, Belgorod regions under fire from Ukraine
    No casualties were reported in the firing from Ukrainian forces across the border, the regions’ governors said
    Smoke rises following the explosion of a Russian tank after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces in Northwest Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on Jun 30, 2023.
    Ukraine reports 'particularly fruitful' few days in counteroffensive
    Deputy Defence Minister Maliar said Ukrainian forces were making gains every day in areas outside Bakhmut
    An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 2, 2023, in this screengrab taken from a video.
    Ukraine reports Russian attacks in east, progress in south
    Ukraine's military have been engaged in a counter-offensive to recapture areas of the east and south seized in Russia's 16-month-old invasion
    Wagner mercenary group fighters wave flags of Russia and Wagner group on top of a building in an unidentified location, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image obtained from a video released on May 20, 2023, along with a statement by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin about taking full control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
    China expresses support for Russia after aborted mutiny
    A prominent Chinese military expert said China will support Russia while not interfering in its "internal affairs"

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan