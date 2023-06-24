Wagner head suggests his mercenaries headed for Moscow to take on army leadership

As their feud appeared to come to a head, the ministry issued a statement saying Prigozhin's accusations were "not true and are an informational provocation".

Prigozhin said his actions were not a military coup. But in a frenzied series of audio messages, in which the sound of his voice sometimes varied and could not be independently verified, he appeared to suggest that 25,000 fighters were en route to oust the leaders of the defence establishment in Moscow.

Early on Friday, he had appeared to cross a new line in his increasingly vitriolic feud with the ministry, saying that Putin's stated rationale for invading Ukraine was based on lies concocted by the army's top brass.

About 2 a.m. (2300 GMT), Prigozhin posted a message on the Telegram app saying his forces had crossed into Russia from Ukraine and were in Rostov.

He said they were ready to "go all the way" against the top brass and destroy anyone who stood in their way.

PUTIN BEING BRIEFED 'AROUND THE CLOCK'

Around the same time, the state news agency TASS quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying all Russia's main security services were reporting to Putin "round the clock" on the fulfilment of his orders with respect to Prigozhin.

Security was being tightened in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Russia situation, a White House spokesperson said.

About 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), the administration of the Voronezh region, on the M-4 motorway between the regional capital Rostov-on-Don and Moscow, said on Telegram that a military convoy was on the highway and urged residents to avoid using it.

Unverified footage posted on social media showed a convoy of assorted military vehicles, including at least one tank and one armoured vehicle on flatbed trucks. It was not clear where they were, or whether the covered trucks in the convoy contained fighters. Some of the vehicles were flying the Russian flag.

Footage on channels based in Rostov-on-Don showed armed men in military uniform skirting the regional police headquarters in the city on foot, as well as tanks positioned outside the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Reuters confirmed the locations shown but could not determine when the footage was shot.

In his audio messages, Prigozhin said: "Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance...

"There are 25,000 of us and we are going to figure out why chaos is happening in the country," he said, promising to destroy any checkpoints or air forces that got in Wagner's way.