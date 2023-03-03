    বাংলা

    Sunak holds back on rejoining Horizon after Brexit deal

    Rishi Sunak is refusing to rush Britain back into the EU's 95.5 billion euros ($101.32 billion) Horizon Europe research programme

    Reuters
    Published : 3 March 2023, 08:12 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 08:12 AM

    Rishi Sunak is refusing to rush Britain back into the EU's 95.5 billion euros ($101.32 billion) Horizon Europe research programme, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

    Once the new Brexit trade deal between Britain and the EU has been implemented, the EU can work on Britain joining Horizon Europe again, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescuers operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, Mar 2, 2023.
    Greece train crash death toll rises to 57
    Carriages were thrown off the tracks, crushed and engulfed in flames when a high-speed passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided head-on with a freight train
    A still image taken from video released by founder of Russia's Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service, shows what it said to be Wagner fighters standing with a flag on top of a building in Bakhmut, Ukraine, in this still image taken from video released March 2, 2023.
    Russian mercenary boss publishes video of fighters inside Bakhmut
    Wagner has spearheaded Russia's assault on Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of 75,000, and has made steady but incremental progress around the city's outskirts
    FILE PHOTO: Solar panels to produce renewable energy are seen at the Urbasolar photovoltaic park in Gardanne, France, Jun 25, 2018.
    Netherlands innovates to lead EU solar drive
    The Dutch putting solar on car parks, commercial lakes, sheep grazing fields, strawberry farms, disused churches, train stations and airfields could inspire better siting of renewables globally
    Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, Russia, Feb 23, 2023.
    Russian parliament backs law on 'discrediting' the army
    The law will bring in longer prison sentences for anyone deemed to have discredited the Russian army and extend the legislation to cover the Wagner mercenary force

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher