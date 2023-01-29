    বাংলা

    UK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi over tax affairs

    Sunak ordered investigations into the tax affairs of Zahawi, who was briefly finance minister during a period of political turmoil in Britain last year

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 10:05 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 10:05 AM

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from government on Sunday after an investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.

    Sunak had ordered independent adviser to investigate questions over the tax affairs of Zahawi, who was briefly finance minister during a period of political turmoil in Britain last year.

    Zahawi has said Britain's tax authorities ruled he had been "careless" with his declarations but hadn't deliberately made an error to pay less tax.

    "Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

    "As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government."

    The independent adviser Laurie Magnus found that Zahawi had been misleading when he said that reports last July over his tax affairs were "clearly smears".

    Zahawi did not correct the record until last week, when he said he had reached a settlement with the authorities.

    "I consider that this delay in correcting an untrue public statement is inconsistent with the requirement for openness," Magnus said in a letter to Sunak.

    He added that Zahawi had shown "insufficient regard" for the requirement "to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour."

    "Mr Zahawi's conduct as a Minister has fallen below the high standards that, as Prime Minister, you rightly expect from those who serve in your government," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo: A local resident removes debris from a house of her neighbour damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan 26, 2023.
    3 die in Russian strike on Ukraine city
    Two others have been wounded after Russian forces struck a residential neighbourhood in Kostiantynivka
    FILE PHOTO: A screengrab taken from a video shows Matteo Messina Denaro the country's most wanted mafia boss being escorted out of a Carabinieri police station after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, Jan 16, 2023.
    Godfather, Joker posters found in mafia boss Messina Denaro's home
    Magistrates said he was living a 'regular' life in the apartment in Italy's western Sicily, including going to the supermarket, despite being Italy's most wanted man
    The J Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigation Building is seen in Washington, US, February 2, 2018.
    Russia blocks CIA, FBI websites for 'spreading false information': TASS
    Monitoring firm Top10VPN said Russia has blocked over 4,300 domains, with more than 85% of those relating to Ukrainian, Russian and international news sites
    A general view shows tanks for liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) at a facility owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK) in the Irkutsk Region, Russia Mar 9, 2019.
    Baltic states bought twice as much Russian LPG last year: traders
    Russia boosted LPG combined sales to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to 331,000 tonnes from 159,000 tonnes in 2022

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher