Zelensky says investigators document more than 400 Russian war crimes in Kherson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out.

"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found," Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Sunday.

"The Russian army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered," he said.

Reuters was unable to verify his allegations. Russia denies its troops intentionally target civilians.