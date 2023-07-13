Russia attacks Kyiv for third night in a row, one killed in south Ukraine

Russia attacked Kyiv for a third successive night, wounding four people, and an elderly woman was killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

Air defences shot down all 20 drones that attacked Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as two Kalibr missiles in other parts of the country, the air force said.

Two people suffered from smoke inhalation during fires caused by falling debris after the downing of the drones over Kyiv, and two were hurt by shrapnel, the interior ministry said.