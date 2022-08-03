‘It's still early days’ says underdog UK leadership candidate Sunak

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said it was still "early days" in the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after an opinion poll showed him trailing rival Liz Truss by 34 points.

The ruling Conservative Party is choosing a new leader after Johnson was forced to announce his resignation when ministers resigned en masse from his government citing a series of scandals and missteps over the last 12 months.

Sunak, whose resignation helped trigger Johnson's downfall, and Foreign Secretary Truss are the two remaining candidates in the contest. The party's members will vote by postal ballot over the next few weeks with a winner announced on Sept 5.

"It's still early days and I'm looking forward to meeting many more of you in the coming weeks," Sunak said in a tweet ahead of campaigning among members of the ruling Conservative Party later on Wednesday.